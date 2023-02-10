Virus Outbreak Missing Students

Miesha Clarke sits with her 10-year-old son, Ezekiel West, as he opens his new K12/Stride school loaner laptop computer outside his home in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Before the pandemic shutdowns, he was shuffled from school to school when educators couldn’t address his impulsive behavior.

 Damian Dovarganes I AP

She'd be a senior right now, preparing for graduation in a few months, probably leading her school's modern dance troupe and taking art classes.