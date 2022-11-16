Election 2024 Trump

Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

 Rebecca Blackwell I AP

PALM BEACH, Fla. - The 2024 presidential election launched Tuesday from the chandelier-lit grand ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, where former President Donald Trump announced a third bid for the White House amid a divided Republican Party.

Newsletters