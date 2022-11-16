PALM BEACH, Fla. - The 2024 presidential election launched Tuesday from the chandelier-lit grand ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, where former President Donald Trump announced a third bid for the White House amid a divided Republican Party.
“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to a cheering crowd of supporters from a stage adorned with U.S. flags.
He pitched a unified movement to restore America, which he said will be built on “issues, vision and success.”
Trump, 76, defied former campaign aides and even some in his inner circle who hoped the poor showing of Republican candidates in the midterm elections would dissuade him from an early 2024 announcement, or at least until after a critical Dec. 6 Senate runoff in Georgia.
Trump framed his White House bid as a chance to redirect America to a successful path it was on before he left office and President Joe Biden took over.
The country, he said, “is in a horrible state. … We are in grave trouble.”
Trump got the loudest applause when he attacked the Justice Department and FBI, who opened an investigation into his purported collusion with Russia to win the 2016 election. The FBI recently raided Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago, which the agency said was necessary to collect classified information that the former president had stored there.
Trump promised a “top-to-bottom overhaul to clean out the festering corruption of Washington D.C.”
The former president launched his campaign as a slew of ambitious Republican rivals weigh their own White House bids. Among them are his former vice president, Mike Pence, and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo. One of his most formidable Republican rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is basking in a 20-percentage-point reelection victory.
A YouGov nationwide poll of 1,500 adults released after the election found DeSantis with a slight edge over Trump, including among Republicans. The same poll a month ago showed Trump as the front-runner.
Trump pushed back against criticism that he was a drag on midterm election tickets. The vast majority of his key swing-state endorsements for Senate and governor lost, as did many House candidates.
“The voting will be much different in 2024,” he predicted.
Trump’s announcement will put him slightly ahead of an ambitious field of Republican rivals.
Trump drew criticism even from his staunchest media allies for lashing out at DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, another rising Republican.
Floridians who love Trump also back DeSantis, 44, and his growing popularity could pose a serious threat to Trump’s grip on the Republican primary base. Trump launched a preemptive strike on DeSantis this month by labeling him “Ron DeSanctimonious.”
Trump launched his campaign amid polling that shows voters have mixed feelings. Pro-DeSantis groups are pushing polling that shows the Florida governor leading Trump in several of the states that will vote first in the 2024 Republican primary, including Iowa and New Hampshire.
His detractors are unlikely to dissuade Trump. In most hypothetical primary polling, he has come out ahead by double digits, even over DeSantis, while other Republican candidates barely register with Republican voters, at least for now.
Trump’s announcement could clash with possible criminal charges that the Justice Department is said to be weighing in connection with his actions to overturn President Biden’s 2020 victory. He is also under investigation for taking classified information from the White House when he left office.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.