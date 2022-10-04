Trump FBI

Former President Donald Trump listens to applause from the crowd as he steps up to the podium at a rally Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C. Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate.

 Chris Seward I AP

WASHINGTON • Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.

