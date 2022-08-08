Former President Donald Trump said late Monday that his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, was being “raided” by a “large group of FBI agents.”
In a statement posted to his Truth Social media platform, Mr. Trump claimed the arrival of law enforcement was unannounced and politically motivated.
Mr. Trump did not provide specifics about the raid, what kind of warrant was executed or what the FBI agents were looking for. Instead, he railed against the FBI and the Justice Department, accusing them of “prosecutorial misconduct” and being a political tool.
The former president, who was not in Florida at the time of the raid, said that agents “broke into” a safe.
“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Mr. Trump said in a lengthy statement.
“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, the unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”
Mr. Trump called the raid “the weaponization of the Justice system and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who don’t want me to run for president in 2024.”
“Such an assault could only take pace in broken, Third-World countries,” Mr. Trump continued. “Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.”
A White House official told the Washington Times that they did “not have notice of the reported action” and referred all inquiries to the Justice Department.
The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment by The Washington Times. The FBI declined to comment.
The raid prompted a furious outcry on social media by allies of Mr. Trump, who accused the FBI of a partisan double-standard.
“How many times has Hunter Biden’s home been raided by the FBI?” tweeted Charlie Kirk, president of Turning Point USA.
FBI Director Christopher Wray was chosen for the job by Mr. Trump in 2017, after the firing of James Comey from the post.
No former U.S. president has ever been indicted.
Even Richard Nixon, who resigned as the Watergate probe closed in on him and he had been told he’d be removed from office by Congress, did not face any criminal charges. He was pardoned by Gerald Ford, his successor as president.
Mr. Trump’s role in inciting the mob that rioted in the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021, is currently the subject of a House committee probe as well as a federal criminal investigation.
Former Obama White House adviser David Axelrod said the raid suggests that the Justice Department is developing a strong case against the former president.
“One thing is very clear. [Attorney General Merrick] Garland would not have authorized this raid, and no federal judge would have signed off on it, if there weren’t significant evidence to warrant it,” Mr. Axelrod tweeted.
Mr. Trump and his company are the subjects of other investigations.
The former president is expected to testify under oath soon in a civil probe conducted by New York state Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, into the Trump Organization’s business practices.
Donald Trump Jr. and his sister Ivanka Trump have been questioned under oath in that probe. Their brother Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organization with Donald Jr., invoked his Fifth Amendment right more than 500 times when he was questioned under oath in that investigation two years ago.
In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wilis and a grand jury in Atlanta are examining efforts by Mr. Trump, his lawyers and allies to persuade Georgia elections officials to overturn President Biden’s victory in the state in 2020.
Several of Mr. Trump’s associates in recent years have been subject of FBI raids.
In January 2019, FBI agents swarmed the home of Roger Stone, a longtime associate and political adviser to Mr. Trump, in a pre-dawn raid. He was arrested on charges of making a false statements to House and Senate intelligence committees investigating claims that Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.
Republicans condemned the raid by heavily armed FBI agents, saying that he was planning to surrender before the attack. He was convicted of lying to the House committees in a criminal trial, but ultimately pardoned by Mr. Trump.
In April 2018, the FBI raided the office, hotel and residence of Mr. Trump’s then-personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, seizing business records, emails and other documents, including evidence related to paying off a pornographic-film actress who alleged she had an affair with the president.
He eventually pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges, including campaign-finance violations for the $130,000 sent to Stephanie Clifford, who was known professionally as Stormy Daniels.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.