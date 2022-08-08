Trump Records History

President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 20, 2020, in Washington. As president, Donald Trump never liked to leave a paper trail. He avoided email, admonished aides to stop taking notes during meetings and ripped up documents when he finished with them. But Trump was unwilling to part with some of his administration's records when he left the White House, taking them to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort.

 Alex Brandon I AP

Former President Donald Trump said late Monday that his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, was being “raided” by a “large group of FBI agents.”

