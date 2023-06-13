APTOPIX Trump Classified Documents

Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, signs his bond in federal court, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump plead not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at his Florida estate.

 Elizabeth Williams I AP

MIAMI — Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back.

