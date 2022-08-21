Election 2024 Iowa

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the media during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Potential White House hopefuls from both parties often swing by Iowa's legendary state fair during a midterm election year to connect with voters who could sway the nomination process. But this year, the traffic at the fair was noticeably light. Democrats are uncertain about President Joe Biden's political future and many Republicans avoid taking on former President Donald Trump.

 Charlie Neibergall I AP

DES MOINES, Iowa • Texas Sen. Ted Cruz raised the roasted turkey leg like a sword in his Iowa State Fair debut in 2014, the up-and-coming conservative joining a half-dozen other Republican presidential prospects in strolling the Grand Concourse.

