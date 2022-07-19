APTOPIX Britain Heat

A man sunbathes backdropped by Tower Bridge in London, Tuesday July 19, 2022. Millions of people in Britain woke from the country's warmest-ever night and braced for a day when temperatures could break records. Britain is the latest to suffer a heat wave scorching Europe.

 Tony Hicks I AP

LONDON • Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe, as the U.K.'s national weather forecaster said such highs are now a fact of life in a country ill-prepared for such extremes.

Newsletters

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus