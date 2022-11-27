Nuke Repository Plutonium

This March 6, 2014, file photo shows the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository, near Carlsbad, New Mexico. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, officials at the facility said workers there started using a newly mined disposal area at the repository.

 Susan Montoya Bryan I AP

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Workers at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico.

