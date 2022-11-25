Walmart Mass Shooting

Mary Chatkovsky places balloons and flowers on a memorial outside of the Chesapeake, Va., Walmart on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Andre Bing, a Walmart manager, opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing six people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.

 Billy Schuerman I The Virginian-Pilot via AP

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Walmart supervisor who fatally shot six co-workers at a store in Virginia bought the gun just hours before the killings and left a note on his phone accusing colleagues of mocking him, authorities said Friday.

