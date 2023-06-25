Montana Bridge Collapse

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway following a bridge collapse. 

 Matthew Brown I AP

COLUMBUS, Mont. — Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled train cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway following a bridge collapse.

