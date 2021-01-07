TUPELO • Hours after a violent mob tried to block the final certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s presidential victory by breaching one of the central chambers of American government, Mississippi’s two U.S. senators split when one last obstacle against that victory was raised from within the chamber itself.
Roger Wicker, a Tupelo Republican and Mississippi’s senior U.S. senator, said that his oath of office and the conservative principles of limited government compelled him to vote for certification of all electoral votes as duly submitted by the states.
However, Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Brookhaven Republican in office since a 2018 special election, said that in a bid to please a presumed majority of her constituents, she would vote against the certification of certain state electors.
“I promised to represent the people of Mississippi, and the certification process gives me an opportunity to use my vote to voice their concerns,” Hyde-Smith said in a statement released Wednesday night. “I have followed the proceedings after the 2020 presidential election and heard from many Mississippians who are troubled by the conduct of the election in various states and the eventual outcome.”
She continued in her statement: “I, along with my constituents, are alarmed with the erosion of integrity of the electoral process. The people I represent do not believe the presidential election was constitutional and cannot accept the Electoral College decision; therefore, I cannot in good conscience support certification.”
Hyde-Smith campaigned in 2018 as an unyielding supporter of President Donald Trump, and he rallied in Mississippi twice on her behalf that year, including one airfield rally on a cold November night in Tupelo.
After completing the remainder of Thad Cochran’s term, Hyde-Smith was just last fall elected to a full term. She had not previously announced her intent to support objections to certain state electors, and only publicly made any statement on the matter after her vote late on Wednesday.
Although Hyde-Smith didn’t make her stance known until after mob violence halted the electoral vote count for hours, some of her Republican colleagues, including Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, reversed their own objections to the vote count in response to the violence.
Mississippi’s junior senator ultimately voted against the certification of electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania. She joined only six senators voting in favor of the Arizona objection and only seven senators voting in favor of the Pennsylvania objection.
Wicker voted with the overwhelming majority to dismiss objections to the electors from those two states.
Wicker has held a seat in the U.S. Senate since the last day of 2007 and currently chairs the influential Commerce Committee, though he’ll likely lose that chairmanship once Democrats take the slimmest possible majority in the U.S. Senate in the coming weeks.
In a state detailing the motivation for his vote, Wicker forthrightly said that Trump “lost a close election, and it is time to acknowledge that.”
He also raised his own constitutional convictions, noting his view that the nation’s founding document gives Congress the authority only to count the electoral votes as duly submitted by states.
“Anything further would not be compatible with our Constitution or the conservative principles of limited government that I have sworn to defend,” Wicker said. “I also fear any attempt by Congress to overturn state election results would empower national Democrats to hasten the end of the Electoral College, which preserves a voice for smaller states like Mississippi in our national elections.”