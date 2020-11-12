TUPELO • As the U.S. Congress forges ahead with a lame duck session, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker says his major priorities include additional coronavirus relief measures, a task which will likely dominate talks between federal lawmakers over the coming weeks, along with an early December budget deadline.
Even as control of the U.S. Senate next year hinges on the outcome of upcoming runoff elections in Georgia, Senate control for now rests with the GOP.
Recently speaking with local press in Tupelo, Wicker said he hopes that the lame duck session will be “very busy and productive.”
Speaking on the day of the general election last week, Wicker pointed to the nearly unanimous Congressional approval of the CARES Act early this year – which offered financial aid for individual Americans as well as the healthcare sector, small business and others – and offered optimism that post-election negotiations might move toward a similar resolution.
Before the election “there was so much at stake” which Wicker said was bound to create “partisan differences.”
However, pre-election tensions do not appear on track to soften, especially as President Donald Trump and most congressional Republicans continue to publicly hold on to the possibility that legal actions and recounts might reverse Joe Biden’s projected victory in the presidential contest. This, even as Biden’s lead in the contested states is of sufficient margin that an array of observers expect that it will hold up to legal challenges.
But beyond the thorny issue of additional economic relief for a country still battling COVID-19, Wicker hopes to advance legislation related to the technology companies that control a sprawling array of social media platforms.
Specifically, Wicker wants to revise Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The act broadly exempts internet platforms from legal liability for content posted by third parties. For example, if a user on Twitter or Facebook posts content that might amount to libel, Twitter or Facebook cannot be sued for libel.
Wicker does not want to remove the liability protections wholesale, but does want to narrow certain provisions that allow internet platforms to block or remove content.
“Now, the internet platforms have the right to take down and really censor any comment they view as ‘otherwise objectionable.’ That is the language in the statute,” Wicker said. “And objectionable is like beauty, it’s in the eye of the beholder what’s objectionable to me might be perfectly OK for somebody out in California or up New York City. To me we need to take that language out and be specific.”
Mississippi’s senior U.S. senator said social media platforms should be able to remove content that advocates violence, advocates breaking the law, threatens self-harm or related material, but he is skeptical of the broader allowances provided for in Section 230.
The Wicker-chaired Senate Commerce Committee recently convened hearings with the heads of several major tech companies, with the committee’s Republican members airing complaints that those companies censor conservative figures.
Also on Wicker’s agenda ahead of the coming new year: legislation to standardize laws across the country related to college athletes profiting from the rights to their name, image and likeness.
“Various states have enacted legislation allowing college athletes to make money on their name. This would be a vast change. I’ve been working with the Southeastern Conference, with the NCAA, and with interested groups to see if we can get something passed before the first of the year,” Wicker said. “We certainly need a nationwide standard on that, and it’s squarely before the commerce committee.”