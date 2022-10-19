Redistricting New York

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., accompanied by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., right, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Proposed political maps released by the leaders of New York's Democrat-dominated legislature would give the party an advantage in 22 of of the state's 26 congressional districts and mean re-election trouble for several Republican members of the U.S. House. The congressional map in upstate New York would be realigned to create three Republican super districts — one of them now home to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican.

 Andrew Harnik I AP

NEW YORK • House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik says legislation on energy production, gun rights, and parents’ rights already has been drafted in expectation of the GOP taking the House majority in the midterm elections.

Newsletters

Recommended for you