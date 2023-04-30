Britain Crocheting the Coronation

A knitted figure of Britain's King Charles III covers a post following its placement by members of the 'Hurst Hookers' knitting group during a pre-coronation 'yarn bombing' in the village of Hurst, near Reading, England, Friday, April 21, 2023. Heather Howarth and her friends in the village of Hurst, a stone’s throw from Reading, west of London, have fashioned a woolly coronation procession to rival the pomp and circumstance that will take place when Charles is crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

 David Cliff I AP

LONDON — Heather Howarth tugged at King Charles III's ears and tittered with satisfaction.

