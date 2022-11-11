Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainians gather in central Kyiv to celebrate the recapturing of Kherson city, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Bernat Armangue I AP

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine • Ukraine's president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance.

