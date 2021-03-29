TUPELO • The city of Tupelo celebrated its Vietnam veterans on Monday afternoon during a special program at Veterans Park.
Approximately two dozen veterans and other attendees gathered at the foot of the city’s Vietnam Veterans memorial mid afternoon in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a federal holiday designated and signed in to law in 2017 as part of the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act.
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton welcomed the crowd to the park to celebrate the day. He opened by commenting on the city’s Vietnam memorial itself — a permanent 300-foot black granite replica of the wall in Washington, D.C. It’s inscribed with the names of 58,267 Vietnam War soldiers killed or missing in action.
The mayor called the memorial a “true showcase to the city of Tupelo.”
“It’s something we’re extremely proud of, to not just have a beautiful park for recreation but also a wonderful tribute to our troops,” Shelton said.
And while National Vietnam War Veterans Day is a relatively new federally recognized day, Shelton said he believes the event, like Memorial Day and Veterans Day, will continue to grow.
Rex Moody, President of the Mississippi State Council of the Vietnam Veterans of America, said the day is a time to remember the nearly 3 million veterans who served in Vietnam … people who “served and did the bidding of their country.”
“This will be a regular recognition each year from here on out,” he added.
The event concluded with a solemn rendition of “Amazing Grace” as performed by Owen McCulloch, Scout Executive of the Yocona Area Council and bagpiper for more than 25 years. That was followed by retired USMC Master Gunnery Sgt. Bob Verrell playing “Taps” on a bugle.