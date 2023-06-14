Obit Robert Gottlieb

This image released by Knopf shows Robert Gottlieb. Gottlieb, the inspired and eclectic literary editor whose brilliant career was launched with Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” and continued for decades with such Pulitzer Prize-winning classics as Toni Morrison's “Beloved” and Robert Caro's “The Power Broker,” has died at age 92.

 Michael Lionstar I AP

NEW YORK — Robert Gottlieb, the inspired and eclectic literary editor whose brilliant career was launched with Joseph Heller's "Catch-22" and continued for decades with such Pulitzer Prize-winning classics as Toni Morrison's "Beloved" and Robert Caro's "The Power Broker," has died at age 92.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you