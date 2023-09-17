Election 2024 Iowa

A shotgun shell is flies from the gun of former Vice President and current 2024 Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence during the 10th annual Jasper County GOP trap shoot on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Jasper County Gun Club in Newton, Iowa. Four Republican presidential hopefuls, made a campaign stop at the event to speak with constituents and shoot a few rounds.

 Geoff Stellfox I The Gazette via AP

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hoping to cut into Donald Trump's support at a major Iowa gathering of evangelical Christians, several of his top rivals on Saturday mostly avoided direct criticism of him on abortion and other issues key to social conservatives.

