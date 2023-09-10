Virus Outbreak Vaccines

Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. Updated COVID-19 vaccines are expected in the latter half of 2023 — just in time to pair them with flu shots. 

 Mark J. Terrill I AP

WASHINGTON — Updated COVID-19 vaccines are coming soon, just in time to pair them with flu shots. And this fall, the first vaccines for another scary virus called RSV are rolling out to older adults and pregnant women.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you