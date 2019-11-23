TUPELO • For the 20th year, Chick-Fil-A at Thompson Square has a tree decorated with hundreds of angels.
Much like the Salvation Army Angel Tree, these are “Golden Angels.”
And nearly 500 of them represent the residents of six area nursing homes and assisted care facilities.
The program was founded by Trina Finley, the wife of Chick-Fil-A franchise owner Jamey Finley, and has expanded to other Chick-Fil-A restaurants. Two in Wichita, Kansas have started the program.
Ross Hood, the restaurant’s marketing director, said typically all but about 10 percent of the Angels’ wishes are granted every year.
“Then we take what’s left and we fulfill them,” he said.
So for those who don’t necessarily want to buy items for one of the angels, monetary donations are welcome, and that money goes toward buying any gifts remaining. Online donations can be made at thegoldenangeltree.squarespace.com.
And the wish lists aren’t extravagant. Socks, shirts, pants, hats, robes, slippers, jeans, pullovers, pajamas, toiletries, comforters, Bibles, costume jewelry and DVDs are among the items listed.
Gifts are due back by Dec. 10. Chick-Fil-A employees will then sort and distribute them before Christmas.