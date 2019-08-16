The King of Rock and Roll is about to receive the animated treatment, according to reports from entertainment website Deadline.
The announcement comes on the 42nd anniversary of Elvis’s death and features Mike Arnold of the adult comedy series Archer as the show-runner, writer and executive producer.
Deadline reports that Netflix has given a series order to “Agent King,” an adult animated comedy series featuring Elvis Presley as a secret spy for the government while also maintaining his job as an entertainer.
The series is co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, who will executive produce with Authentic Brand Group’s Jamie Salter. Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Television are also involved in the project.
