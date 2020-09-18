NETTLETON • Nettleton High School students will be back in the classroom on Monday after a potential COVID-19 outbreak pushed district officials to suspend in-person classes for a week.
School officials implemented an all distance learning schedule on Monday, Sept. 14, after eight people at the school tested positive for the coronavirus and potentially exposed more than 110 others. After-school activities were also suspended for the week.
The closure only affected high school students; in-person classes for kindergarten through eighth graders continued as scheduled.
During its closure, workers with ADM Cleaning Maintenance Services deep cleaned the school from front to back.
“They cleaned the way they normally would, and they went in and wiped everything down in every classroom, in the bathrooms, in the hallways, the knobs," Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson told The Daily Journal. "You name it, if something has been touched, they wiped it down."
Later in the week, the hallways and classrooms were fogged. On Friday, maintenance workers cleaned the school again as normal. Over the weekend, the hallways and classrooms were fogged a second time.
Dickerson said school district officials made the decision late in the week to bring students back into the school.
“I haven’t got any information to alarm me enough to go another week,” Dickerson said. “So we’re hoping that this week away from each other has kind of slowed down or stopped the process that we had going the week before.”
According to the superintendent, the switch from a mix of in-person and virtual students to entirely online instruction wasn’t without its challenges.
“We’re like everybody else in Mississippi: We’ve got people who just absolutely cannot get any Internet service or sometimes even cell service at their homes, and then you’ve got parents who work sometimes two jobs. It’s late at night before they could even find internet service somewhere else and that’s not fair to them,” Dickerson said.
The school district printed packets of schoolwork for students without reliable access to internet service. Students or parents could pick those packets up on Tuesday.
Despite what he described as some minor logistical issues that needed ironing out, Dickerson said the unusual school week by-and-large went smoothly.
“I haven’t heard a lot of negative, really any negative to their instruction services this week,” he said.
The superintendent added that he’s been grateful for the patience of parents, students and teachers as they navigate this first-of-its-kind school year.
“I need people to know that our folks, they’re running full steam ahead on everything,” Dickerson said. “They need the community’s patience while they’re learning, too. They’re learning how to teach distance, and they’re having to teach distance and in-person at the same time. That’s very time consuming. That’s not going to be just a regular school day.”