TUPELO • A Nettleton man is facing felony drug, weapons and theft charges following a Wednesday morning raid by Lee County deputies.
Authorities conducted a search warrant Aug. 19 at 30028 Causey Road, Nettleton, near the Lee-Monroe county line. During the search, officials seized fire firearms, $6,376.04 in cash, 1.1 ounces of methamphetamine, 26 grams of marijuana and a motorcycle that was confirmed stolen out of Arkansas.
Samuel Leonard Ray, 55, of Nettleton was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property and an outstanding warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
The raid was the result of a narcotics investigation by the Lee and Monroe County sheriff's offices as well as the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit. The investigation is still on-going and more arrests are possible.