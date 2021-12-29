SALTILLO • In his 14 years with the city of Saltillo, Brian Grissom has steadily added more and more responsibilities to his plate.
City officials recently created a new position — city manager — to accommodate the myriad jobs Grissom does for the growing Lee County town. It’s a move that’s been a long time coming, said Mayor Copey Grantham, and the title will be a better fit for Grissom, who does a bit of everything.
“The new title more accurately describes what all he does for Saltillo,” Grantham said. “The move also brings him into the administration side of the city.”
Under the new organization chart, the city clerk and city manager are now right below the mayor and above the department heads.
Despite the new title, the mayor said Grissom’s actual responsibilities have changed little. If at all.
“Brian was already doing the job and meeting with the department heads on various projects,” Grantham said. “This just makes it official.”
Grissom has been the city’s building and zoning director since 2007. But over the years he has also handled GIS (Geographic Information System mapping), the purchase of vehicles, grant writing, building inspections and the cemetery.
Grantham said Grissom was instrumental in the $182,000 project that used state and federal money to install lighting at the intersection of highways 45 and 145.
“So many things fell outside of building and zoning, but I was still doing them,” Grissom said.
“Anything and everything for the city, he had taken care of,” Grantham said.
With the new title and added duties comes a raise. As the building and zoning director, Grissom earned just more than $51,000. Aldermen bumped his salary to $55,275 as city manager.
Grantham said the city is rapidly growing and needed someone in administration to handle a variety of both long-term and day-to-day tasks. The position is comparable to the chief operating officer in other cities. But the title of city manager had a better sound for the more laid-back, small town atmosphere of Saltillo.
Grissom will coordinate the expansion of city services into the newly annexed areas. In late October, the courts approved Saltillo adding 850 acres, stretching the city limits by 16%.
“I will work closely with the fire department and public works for future developments,” Grissom said. “I have to rely on their expertise on a lot of things.”
One of those projects could be relocating the fire department, which has been housed in the municipal complex on Front Street in downtown Saltillo since the fall of 2001. Getting a large fire engine from downtown to the outskirts of the city can chew up precious response time.
Former Mayor Rex Smith and the board of aldermen started looking for a new, more centrally located spot for the fire department in the fall of 2018. At that time, they were looking for a location with quick access to the traffic corridors through town and to the city's residential areas.
With the passage of the latest annexation, the city will have a better idea of areas with future growth potential to determine the best site for a new fire department building.