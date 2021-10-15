NEW ALBANY • New Albany’s oldest banking institution will celebrate its 125th anniversary this weekend.
Founded on Oct. 16, 1896, as the Bank of New Albany, BNA Bank is a state-chartered bank that has grown from a single location in downtown New Albany to eight locations throughout Northeast Mississippi.
“We are proud to have been able to serve the community for 125 years and hope we have been a good part of it,” said BNA President Mike Staten.
Over the past 125 years, BNA Bank has grown to over $660 million in assets and over 100 employees .
Although the bank has seen a great deal of change in the past century-and-a-quarter, Staten said there’s a certain traditionalism people want when banking.
“Younger people are interested in doing everything by phone, but they want the brick and mortar building if they have problems or need information,” Staten said.
Staten said although the bank will continue seeking opportunities to grow their footprint, it’s important for them to remain a small community bank at heart.
Bob Spencer, bank holding company president, echoed Staten’s commitment to keeping the heart of BNA Bank firmly rooted in New Albany.
“We have a strategic plan that we update each year, and part of that is our intent to remain an independent community bank serving North Mississippi,” Spencer said. “New Albany is to remain our headquarters.”
In a press release announcing the bank’s 125th anniversary, BNA Bank CEO James R. Collins said the bank, as a company, supports its local communities because those communities define their company.
“BNA Bank invests most all its capital resources here. Northeast Mississippi is our only focus, and our customers can bank with us knowing their deposits are being used to support the local communities, businesses and organizations of Northeast Mississippi,” Collins said.
According to Staten, the bank has continued to grow and meet the increasing financial needs of its customers, embracing the technological advancements of bank delivery platforms, while also maintaining strong personal relationships with its customers and supporting its local communities.
“We have a low turnover with long-time employees who have been able to maintain relationships with customers over the years,” Staten said. “We work with people about loans, but it’s not necessarily the loans. We want to help people.”
The bank has a history of contributing to a wide variety of community projects including BNA Bank Park, The Tanglefoot Trail, The Union County Heritage Museum and donating to efforts by Baptist Memorial Hospital and New Albany and Union County Schools.
In his job, Staten said he often thinks of the 1946 classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“You know what New Albany would have been like if we weren’t here?” he said.
It’s a good question, and one Spencer reverses with ease.
“New Albany is just in a good spot,” he said. “We feel we have served New Albany well, and New Albany has served us well.”
In 2013, BNA Bank received the prestigious McLean Award for Philanthropy, recognizing the bank’s record of giving back to the communities it serves.
BNA Bank’s headquarters, West Branch, East Branch, BNA Financial Services Center, and BNA Mortgage Center are all located in New Albany.
The bank also has locations in Tupelo, Belden, Myrtle and Oxford. The ninth location is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022 in downtown Tupelo.