NEW ALBANY - A Wednesday afternoon wreck in rural Benton County claimed the life of a Union County man.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Marvin Baird said the preliminary investigation shows Terry L. Decanter, 64, of New Albany, was traveling westbound on state Highway 2 between Blue Mountain and Hickory Flat on June 24. Just before 5 p.m., his 2001 Ford F-150 was in the Jackson Road area when it left the road and rolled several times.
Decanter died as a result of his injuries. The cause of this crash is still under investigation.