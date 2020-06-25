NEW ALBANY - A Wednesday afternoon wreck in rural Benton County claimed the life of a Union County man.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Marvin Baird said the preliminary investigation shows Terry L. Decanter, 64, of New Albany, was traveling westbound on state Highway 2 between Blue Mountain and Hickory Flat on June 24. Just before 5 p.m., his 2001 Ford F-150 was in the Jackson Road area when it left the road and rolled several times.

Decanter died as a result of his injuries. The cause of this crash is still under investigation.

