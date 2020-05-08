djr-2020-04-28-news-covid-testing-tupelo-arp3

Mississippi posted a single-day record of new COVID-19 cases reported, with the state Health Department indicating that testing has identified 404 new cases, with 13 death also reported.

Of the new deaths reported, three occurred in prior weeks and have now been identified through death certificate investigations.

The new cases put Mississippi’s total at 9,090, with 409 deaths.

Mississippi has now seen single-day records for most new cases twice this week.

Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new cases were Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.

Chickasaw County also reported an additional COVID-19 death.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 12 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 235 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi case counts

Alcorn 10

Benton 13

Calhoun 57

Chickasaw 88

Clay 64

Itawamba 67

Lafayette 98

Lee 77

Marshall 52

Monroe 191

Oktibbeha 73

Pontotoc 22

Prentiss 33

Tippah 63

Tishomingo 9

Union 42

