Mississippi posted a single-day record of new COVID-19 cases reported, with the state Health Department indicating that testing has identified 404 new cases, with 13 death also reported.
Of the new deaths reported, three occurred in prior weeks and have now been identified through death certificate investigations.
The new cases put Mississippi’s total at 9,090, with 409 deaths.
Mississippi has now seen single-day records for most new cases twice this week.
Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new cases were Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
Chickasaw County also reported an additional COVID-19 death.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 12 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 235 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi case counts
Alcorn 10
Benton 13
Calhoun 57
Chickasaw 88
Clay 64
Itawamba 67
Lafayette 98
Lee 77
Marshall 52
Monroe 191
Oktibbeha 73
Pontotoc 22
Prentiss 33
Tippah 63
Tishomingo 9
Union 42