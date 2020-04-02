With 104 new COVID-19 cases and four additional known deaths, Mississippi’s total count of known cases of the new coronavirus stands at 1,177 with 26 deaths.
The state is also now reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 in longterm care facilities, like nursing homes, throughout the state. In Northeast Mississippi, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Oktibbeha, Prentiss and Union counties have known outbreaks in longterm care facilities.
Throughout the rest of the state, counties with outbreaks of the new coronavirus at longterm care facilities include Amite, Bolivar, Forrest, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Lauderdale, Madison, Marion, Neshoba Pearl River, Smith, Tunica and Warren.
The Health Department is not identifying by name longterm care facilities where outbreaks have occurred, but does notify those impacted or potentially impacted by these known outbreaks.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties are also now reporting deaths: Chickasaw, Marshall and Monroe.
Lafayette, Lee and Tippah counties previously reported deaths.
In Northeast Mississippi, Tippah County continues to lead the region by number of total cases, with 29.
As of Wednesday, 30 percent of known COVID-19 patients in the state were hospitalized.