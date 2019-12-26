TUPELO • With a goal of encouraging women and girls, Stand Beside Her North Mississippi will kick off its first meeting on Jan. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the upstairs conference room of the CREATE Foundation.
Myra Collins, the chief girl experience officer at Girl Scouts Heart of the South, said the organization is a branch of the national Stand Beside Her organization and will be a collaboration between Girl Scouts, New Expectations for Women in Mississippi (NEWMS), and Toyota. The goal is to help women and girls of the next generation support each other.
“The idea behind it is to help take women, wherever they are, and advance them to the next level, support women and girls to burst barriers, help them overcome obstacles, and to achieve whatever their dreams are,” Collins said.
The Northeast Mississippi branch of Stand Beside Her was born out of a NEWMS board meeting in October where a conversation was had about a mentoring program.
More than a dozen partners, including the Tupelo Housing Authority, Booneville Boys and Girls Club, Empowering our Girls of Pontotoc, Wear it Well and others, will be at the kickoff meeting.
“We have tons of nonprofits in our area that all are doing wonderful work. We all each have a little piece of the pie, so the thought is, through Stand Beside Her, (we can bring) those nonprofits together and take them to the people,” Collins said.
The luncheon will share the coalition’s intentions. Discussion will center around developing a network of nonprofits working together instead of independently.
“What I hope that we’ll bring is just a better awareness of the programs that each of the nonprofits have that are available for girls and women in our area, and to bring together a collaboration of all the like-minded organizations, companies and individuals we have out there,” Collins said.
Future meeting dates will be decided based on people’s availability. Collins said she hopes the organization will have a significant impact on the women of the area.
“We feel like women are the heart of the home, so when the women are thriving, the home is thriving and the region is thriving,” Collins said.