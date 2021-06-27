SALTILLO – The citizens of Saltillo welcomed their new mayor and two new aldermen during an investiture and reception Sunday afternoon.
Mayor-elect Copey Grantham and new aldermen Sonya Hill Witcher and Brian Morgan took the oath of office, though they won’t officially take over until Junly 1. That first day will include a called special board meeting. Current aldermen Scottie Clark, Terry Glidewell and Craig Sanders also renewed their oaths of office.
Grantham, who defeated two-term incumbent mayor Rex Smith in the April Republican primary, said he has been prepping for his new job for the last two month. He plans to use the first part of this week to get to know city employees before officially taking over.
“I am going to report to city hall at 8 a.m. Monday and work with each of the city departments,” Grantham said. “Over the next four days, I want to get to know the employees and their duties.
“I will also start getting things ready to move into the mayors office.”