TUPELO - A 30-year veteran of the National Park Service has been named as the new superintendent of Natchez Trace Parkway.
Douglas “Doug” Neighbor, who has served as the superintendent for Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico for the last 7 years, will assume control of the 440-mile parkway as well as the Brice's Cross Roads National Battlefield Site and Tupelo National Battlefield effective Aug. 15.
National Park Service acting Regional Director Pedro Ramos made the announcement Thursday.
“Doug is an established leader deeply committed to the protection and enjoyment of iconic national treasures, like Natchez Trace Parkway,” Ramos said. “He is poised to tackle the challenges of public safety, climate change, cultural heritage preservation and conservation there with creativity and resolve. We look forward to welcoming Doug as he builds on the park’s long-standing engagement with visitors, partners and neighbors.”
Neighbor said he was honored to be selected to lead the parkway and its associated sites.
“Although Natchez Trace Parkway is a thin ribbon passing through the great states of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, the park’s impact is wide," Neighbor said. "The incredibly rich history, cultural landscapes, cultural resources and historic structures are crucial to the gateway communities, affiliated tribes and key stakeholders and I look forward to collaboratively strengthening those ties.”
During his career with the park service, he has dedicated 27 years to the field of resource management. Since 2014, Neighbor has been responsible for the more than 46,000 acres at Carlsbad Caverns, which includes 119 known caves and has an annual operating budget of more than $5.4 million.
Neighbor also previously served as superintendent of the National Park of American Samoa, Big Thicket National Preserve and Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve. He was instrumental in establishing the Gulf Coast Inventory and Monitoring Network, Exotic Plant Management Team program and the Cooperative Ecosystem Studies Unit for the gulf coast spanning Florida to Texas. He has led impactful Indigenous community and tribal relations efforts, created a multi-partner forest restoration program, established a science and learning center, and developed a partnership initiative that resulted in the discovery of many species new to science.
Before joining the NPS, Neighbor worked with Texas A&M University as a research assistant and as a wildlife biologist with the Texas Park and Wildlife Department.
The son of a U.S. Air Force navigator and fighter pilot, Neighbor grew in five states, as well as The Netherlands and Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada. He earned a Bachelor of Science in wildlife and fisheries sciences from Texas A&M University.
Neighbor looks forward to returning to the South and being closer to his father in Austin, Texas and four siblings. Neighbor enjoys hiking, photography, sailing, boat-building and other fine woodworking projects. He has hiked the Appalachian National Scenic Trail and anxiously awaits the Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail.