SALTILLO • In its first gathering, the new Saltillo Board of Aldermen gave water customers a way to get some relief from high bills caused by leaks.
Under the new policy, parts of those high bills could be forgiven. Customers would still have to pay for all the water that passed through the meter, but they would only pay the city’s cost for anything over their average bill.
The proposed adjustment could only be used once in a three-year span and would only be triggered if the water bill was at least twice the customer’s typical usage.
If a family regularly used 7,000 gallons a month, their average water bill would be $46.50. If a leak caused them to use 15,000 gallons, their monthly bill would jump to $92.90. If the adjustment was applied and the customer paid the city’s cost for the extra 8,000 gallons, the second bill would only be $53.70.
Using the same figures, the family’s average sewer bill would be $49.80. If the usage jumped to 15,000 gallons, the bill would be $101. But the adjustment would put the sewer bill back to the six-month average.
The new water policy also reduced the connection fees across the board and changed the disconnect policy to include a due process appeal to the board.
Saltillo’s new administration, which includes a new mayor and two new aldermen, met Thursday to reappoint and rehire all of the existing employees. During the meeting, the board also voted to keep City Hall open all day, instead of closing for lunch.
Mayor Copey Grantham proposed the change to allow working residents to pay bills and take care of business during their lunch hours.