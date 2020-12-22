TUPELO • Several groups have joined forces on a project to make sure recently adopted children in Northeast Mississippi begin their new lives with at least one book on their bookshelves.
Officials of the First Chancery Court District are working with the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission and the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo to collect donations of children’s books. The books will be given to children served by the First Chancery District. That includes kids in Alcorn, Itawamba, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Lee, Tishomingo and Union counties.
New or gently used children’s books may be dropped off at two locations in Tupelo, The Dan J. Davis law office at 352 North Spring Street will take donations Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Books can also be left at the JA Clothes Closet on Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 11. The closet is located at 632 A & D Drive.
Book donations will be accepted until April 30, 2021.
The purpose of the book drive is to ensure every child who finds a forever home through adoption takes home a book on that memorable day, or soon afterwards.
“Since reading is the foundation for all education, the First Chancery Court District is pleased to partner (with these groups) to promote a book drive for children of adoption,” said Senior Chancellor Jacqueline Mask. “We have an excellent opportunity to share a gift that will open doors and build on that foundation in these precious children who have benefitted from an adoption by loving families.”
Junior Auxiliary president Gwen Cordell said the members of her organization are very passionate about helping the kids in their community.
“This is an opportunity to connect with parents who are adopting children and to promote literacy,” said said.
Justice Commission executive director Nicole McLaughlin of Tupelo said the commission is excited to partner with others to provide a keepsake to newly formed families on their special day.
“We hope this project brings attention to the need for foster and adoptive families for the many children needing a safe and stable environment or forever home,” McLaughlin said.
For more information, contact McLaughlin at nmclaughlin@msbar.org or 601-960-9581, or the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo at Tupelojapresident@gmail.com.