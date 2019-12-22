TUPELO • It’s 2 a.m. and Stephanie Johnson sits in front of her computer again. While most Mississippians are sleeping, Johnson is teaching English to students in China.
Johnson works for VIPKid, a company that pairs 100,000 teachers in the U.S. and Canada with more than 700,000 students in China for one-on-one English language classes via video chat. She began working for the company in July 2017. Since, she’s taught more than 1,100 students and 5,000 classes.
She typically wakes up at 1:30 a.m. to teach classes from 2 to 7 a.m. Central Standard Time, which is 4 to 9 p.m. China Standard Time.
She handles 90 to 100 classes per week and each class lasts for 25 minutes, which equals 45 to 50 hours of teaching each week. That’s already equivalent to a full-time job, but after taking her son to school each morning, Johnson goes to work as an early childhood intervention specialist with the Mississippi Department of Health – another full-time job.
Teaching for VIPKid may be enjoyable, but Johnson said she and other North Mississippi educators took on the extra job to earn money because they “just don’t make enough” as full-time teachers in Mississippi.
The Hospitality State ranks 32nd for the number of K-12 teachers working in public schools in the United States, yet its teachers are the lowest paid in the nation, according to the National Education Association’s (NEA) annual report for 2018.
Mississippi ranked last for average salary of public school teachers for 2017-18 with the average being $44,926, according to the NEA.
That’s where VIPKid comes in.
VIPKid teachers can earn a base pay of $7 to $9 per class, depending on experience. Extra money can be earned per class by showing up on time, teaching classes that were scheduled last minute and teaching a certain number of classes per month – so it’s entirely possible to exceed $22 per hour.
Matthew Young, a full-time math teacher for the Structured Day Program at Tupelo Schools’ Fillmore Center, took on working for VIPKid to support his wife and their children, ages 1 and 3.
He’s been a public school teacher for six years and began teaching for VIPKid a year and a half ago He makes about $22 per hour, teaches 30 hours per week and has taught nearly 4,400 classes to more than 1,300 students.
“It’s really good for me being able to have a job where I’m not like having to go to a restaurant or to Walmart or something during the hours my people are awake,” Young said. “The main goal for my family was for us to make the kind of money where my wife could be a stay-at-home-mom ... and that’s worked.”
Chelsea Petty, a full-time drama teacher for Columbus Middle School, also works part-time for VIPKid to make ends meet. Originally from Illinois, Petty has been an educator in Mississippi for 14 years – and spent the last nine in Columbus.
She has worked for VIPKid for 14 months and in that time has taught more than 1,200 classes and almost 500 students, usually working with children ages 8 to 14. Her pay from VIPid works out to about about $21 per hour.
Before VIPKid, Petty commuted back and forth to Tupelo for a part-time job at Eyemart Express, but got tired of the drive. Petty was also looking for a part-time job that would work well with her time-consuming work as a drama teacher.
She teaches for two hours before school each morning and four hours each Saturday and Sunday. She makes around $1,000 a month from VIPKid, adding up to $12,000 this year.
Petty said she could survive on her teaching income, but wanted to do better.
“I could do it if I wanted to live well below middle class, but I have a degree and I’m currently working on my master’s degree and I don’t want to live below middle class,” Petty said.
Last year, after 13 years as a public school teacher in Mississippi, Petty said she finally “hit the mark that I would have started getting paid if I had stayed in Illinois as a first year teacher.”
Money is typically what draws local teachers to VIPKid. Johnson said she pitches the company to potential teachers by asking questions like “Do you need an extra $500 to get through Christmas?” or “Would you like to save up for a vacation?” Likewise, when prospective teachers come to Johnson with questions, they’re almost always about pay – how much, how often and if the company really does pay.
“If those are the questions they lead with, that’s why they’re coming,” Johnson said. “They need something and that’s 99 percent of them. Nobody’s just looking for something fun on the side to do.”
But the job is fun. And it’s easy to get started and find support among the dozens of hyper-localized community groups for VIPKid teachers on Facebook.
Johnson created a Facebook group called “North MS VIPKid Teachers,” which has around 60 members. She hosts local meetups and the page also functions as a support group and guide for new and existing teachers in the area.
There are “well over 1,000 teachers on the VIPKid platform in Mississippi,” according to a spokesperson for the company.
Johnson’s group has had five in-person meetups so far. Members have gone to an escape room, had a paint party and have eaten at Panda Express for “Chinese food,” Johnson said jokingly. Another meeting is scheduled for the end of January.
While money is the driving factor for new VIPKid teachers, there a plenty of reasons for them to stick around.
Young appreciates the flexibility that the company offers, whereas other online English as second language teaching programs offer rigid schedules. VIPKid teachers sign six month contracts, but they can teach as much or as little as they would like to during that time.
“I can close slots for the next three weeks if I want to and not have to work,” Young said. “So like over Christmas when I’m on vacation, I can close these slots out two weeks before vacation and I don’t have to ask off like I would with another company.”
He also likes the entrepreneurial aspect of VIPKid. Teachers essentially have to get good reviews so Chinese parents will repeatedly book them. He currently has 45 regular students with whom he’s established a relationship.
In more than two years, Johnson has grown close to many of her students. She’s familiar with their families, hobbies, likes and dislikes.
“I don’t like to think of it as a business, but it is,” Johnson said. “I think of them as like my friends, my kids, my students – it’s not just Chinese kids.”
She said it’s nice knowing that she’s thousands of miles away from her students and still makes a difference in their lives.
“I think about them all the time, like ‘What can I do next class?’” Johnson said. “I’ve got to remember that so-and-so liked this or so-and-so has a big test tomorrow and I need to ask them about it. So I’m totally invested in it at this point. If it went away, I would just be devastated.”
Petty said teaching for VIPKid has also improved her outlook on her “brick and mortar” teaching job.
“It starts my day with excitement and just makes it a little bit easier to walk out the door and go to school,” Petty said. “I think it’s made me a happier teacher.”
Her favorite things about the job are the flexibility it offers – she’s taught classes from hotel rooms in Birmingham, Alabama, and Charleston, South Carolina, while on vacation – and simply feeling valued as a teacher via rewards and feedback from the company.
“On the whole, after 14 years as a public school educator,” Petty said, “it’s the most appreciation I have ever felt.”