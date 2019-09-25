TUPELO • When Benjamin Ludwig began writing “Ginny Moon,” her voice came to him so intensely that he could not ignore it and wrote three pages that same night.
Wednesday, at the ninth annual Tupelo Reads event featuring his book, he told a room of more than 50 people at the Lee County Library the story of how he wrote the novel about Ginny, a 14-year-old girl with autism in the foster care system, planning her own kidnapping back home after being placed in her “forever home.”
Prior to Ludwig’s keynote, Friends of the Library President Becky Rollins presented Lee County Library Director Jeff Tomlinson with a $50,000 check for the Lee County Library and Foundation. The funds are to be used for materials, books and programs.
Tupelo Reads Chairwoman Lisa Reed told attendees that many students involved in the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi summer reading program identified with Ginny.
“The take home for them was to have compassion for people and family situations that may be different, and I think they really got it,” Lisa Reed said.
Students at Tupelo High School met Ludwig Tuesday morning, and during the keynote speech, student art pieces were on display. Lisa Reed said the top three winners will receive a cash prize of $100, $75 and $50, respectively.
In April, organizers for the Tupelo Reads program selected “Ginny Moon” as their book choice to call attention to the foster program, adoption program and the Autism Center of North Mississippi.
The Tuesday night fundraiser at Romie’s Grocery raised more than $1,100 for two projects for the Autism Center of North Mississippi, said Tupelo Reads committee member Jack Reed Jr. Reed also highlighted that more than 400 children are on their waiting list.
“The more money we raise for them, the more clinicians or psychiatrists they can hire, staff they can make room to hire that will help more of those children,” Reed said.
Ludwig and his wife adopted their daughter in 2009 after a decision to adopt a teenager due to their tendency to “age out” of the foster system. Despite their good intentions, Ludwig said they were overwhelmed by the four boxes of files their social worker showed them of children in need. Shortly afterward, the couple would be told about their future daughter through a musician at their church.
“The story is personal, but not that personal,” Ludwig said. “In 2009, my wife and I adopted a child on the autism spectrum, and she came to live with us, and it was wonderful, and she is nothing like Ginny Moon at all.”
Ludwig said where his own daughter was talkative and tended to think out loud, Ginny was a quiet child with a stream-of-consciousness thought process.
“In writing this book, I faced the challenge of the great autism stereotype, which is people on the spectrum tend to be nontalkers. Some are completely nonverbal, absolutely. They’re not all that way,” Ludwig said.
The inspiration for “Ginny Moon” came after he attended a Special Olympics event in his home state of New Hampshire, when Ginny’s voice came to him. Ludwig described the voice as powerful; he said he wrote 40 to 50 outlines and 13 different book endings, but in the end none of them held up over what his character wanted to say.
While he wrote Ginny as a character on the autism spectrum, he said he wanted the book to not only raise awareness for children on the spectrum and within the foster care system, but also all the “naturally quiet” kids who often get overlooked.
“I hope we can see that this book, and really the issues that we face in the classroom and in our community across the whole country is how on earth do we know which questions to ask a person who just isn’t going to either understand the question or who has answered the question in a way we aren’t prepared to accept or listen to,” Ludwig said.
Jack Reed Jr. said he thought this year’s event was a terrific success in bringing attention to autism in the community and hopes the event continues to have an impact on the community.
“Next year will be our 10th year. I think the Tupelo Reads event has made its place into the heart of the community. I think people look forward to it every year,” Reed said.