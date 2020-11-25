North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) administrators urged Gov. Tate Reeves to reinstate a statewide mask order in a letter sent to the governor on Tuesday and published on Wednesday.
The letter was signed by NMHS CEO Shane Spees, North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo President David Wilson and NMHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeremy Blanchard.
They thanked Reeves for his leadership and commitment to the well-being of all Mississippians, but strongly recommended that he reinstate mandatory masking in Mississippi.
"Patients seeking care for COVID-19 in our emergency departments has quadrupled," NMHS wrote in the letter. "We continue to manage COVID and non-COVID patients who have delayed care, but this is becoming more challenging as the number of COVID cases increases exponentially."
The letter was penned on the same day Reeves added 19 counties to 22 counties already under mask mandates rather than extending mask orders to the entire state. Half of Mississippi — 41 of 82 counties — is currently under a mask mandate.
NMHS administrators cited examples of face masks preventing outbreaks of COVID, including a CDC report from July of two hair stylists in St. Louis, Missouri, who were symptomatic and worked for eight days. But due to mandatory masking that was adhered to, 139 of their clients remained asymptomatic and of those tested, all tested negative.
They concluded by calling for Reeves to not only re-instate mandatory masking for Mississippi, but to ask law enforcement agencies to enforce it.
"We believe the last place anyone wants to be for Christmas is in an ICU," NMHS wrote to Reeves. "Your actions would assure all Mississippians the value of mandatory masking and would serve as a catalyst to save lives."
The NMHS letter came just one day after Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor and dean of the University of Mississippi Medical Center's School of Medicine, urged Reeves on Monday to reinstitute a statewide mask mandate.