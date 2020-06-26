TUPELO • North Mississippi Health Services is participating in Expanded Access to Convalescent Plasma for the Treatment of Patients with COVID-19.
“Patients who are severely ill from COVID-19 are eligible to receive plasma (the liquid portion of blood without blood cells) from patients who have already recovered from COVID-19,” said Stephen Southworth, M.D., chairman of the NMHS Institutional Review Board (IRB).
“Plasma donated from recovered COVID-19 patients may have the ability to fight the virus that causes COVID-19 through antibodies. This treatment is investigational, but early results are promising.”
Affected patients must provide informed consent and meet inclusion criteria in order to be eligible. While the national protocol is being overseen by the Mayo Clinic, this program was reviewed and approved by the NMHS IRB.
The purpose of the IRB is to maximize the safety and ethical treatment of human subject participants. The NMHS IRB oversees all research relating to NMHS patients and is composed of science members, non-science members and members of the community at large.
To learn more about the IRB, clinical trials and research oversight, visit www.nmhs.net/clinical-trials.