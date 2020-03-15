TUPELO • North Mississippi Health Services announced Sunday it is restricting visitation and congregation of people at its hospitals.

The following visitation policy is in effect at all NMHS hospitals listed below.

• As a precautionary measure, visitors are limited to one per patient at a time.

• Our strong preference is to have one designated family member or caregiver per patient during their hospital stay in order to limit the number of visitors hospital-wide.

• Children under age 14 should not visit.

To help protect our patients and staff, please refrain from visiting if you have symptoms of a respiratory infection:

• Temperature of 100 degrees or higher

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

NMHS is taking necessary precautions to protect its patients, visitors and staff. Refer to www.nmhs.net/coronavirus for updates on visitation policies at:

• North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo

• North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory

• North Mississippi Medical Center-Hamilton (Alabama)

• North Mississippi Medical Center-Iuka

• North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc

• North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point

