TUPELO • North Mississippi Health Services announced Sunday it is restricting visitation and congregation of people at its hospitals.
The following visitation policy is in effect at all NMHS hospitals listed below.
• As a precautionary measure, visitors are limited to one per patient at a time.
• Our strong preference is to have one designated family member or caregiver per patient during their hospital stay in order to limit the number of visitors hospital-wide.
• Children under age 14 should not visit.
To help protect our patients and staff, please refrain from visiting if you have symptoms of a respiratory infection:
• Temperature of 100 degrees or higher
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
NMHS is taking necessary precautions to protect its patients, visitors and staff. Refer to www.nmhs.net/coronavirus for updates on visitation policies at:
• North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo
• North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory
• North Mississippi Medical Center-Hamilton (Alabama)
• North Mississippi Medical Center-Iuka
• North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc
• North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point