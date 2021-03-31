TUPELO • North Mississippi Medical Clinics is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment on designated days at the former HealthWorks! building in Tupelo.
The vaccination site is located at 219 S. Industrial Road in Tupelo.
Available appointment times vary week-to-week based on availability of vaccines. Appointments can be made by selecting the "Scheduling COVID-19 Vaccinations" tab on the North Mississippi Health Services website or by calling 1-800-843-3375.
This schedule is for first dose vaccines only, and appointment dates for the second dose will be given when first dose is received. Patients younger than 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
In mid-March 2020, HealthWorks! announced that it would be closed "until further notice" and that all programming was canceled.
The facility, which first opened in 2009 with a goal of educating and inspiring children to live healthier lives, never reopened. Months later, it was announced that HealthWorks! would be permanently closed.
The following guidelines are in place for the COVID-19 vaccinations at the NMMC site:
- Only provided for residents who live or work in Mississippi
- Must wait 14 days after receiving any other vaccine
- Must wait 90 days after receiving monoclonal antibody therapy
- Encouraged to wait 60 days after positive COVID-19 test