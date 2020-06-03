WALNUT • Color-coded lines crawled across a monitor, marking the progress of local search teams combing far northern Mississippi on Wednesday in a search for a boy missing since last week.
Law enforcement, family members, local residents and volunteers trudged into another day without any firm leads in the search for Nathan Covarrubias.
Nathan, 14, disappeared from a residential education and treatment center for boys in far northwest Alcorn County on Friday.
His height estimated at 5’7” and weighing about 150 pounds, Nathan was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and khaki shorts.
“He got a good head start on us,” said Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell. “We don’t know if he wants to be found.”
One-time leads of a possible sighting in Falkner appear to have run dry, according to Caldwell. Much of the ongoing ground search remains concentrated in the area around the Summit’s View facility where Nathan was staying. This area includes parts of Alcorn County, Tippah County and Hardeman County, Tennessee.
Nathan has autism and mood regulation issues. Edgar Covarrubias, Nathan’s father, said his son may be hesitant or withdrawn if approached by a stranger.
“Nathan is high functioning autism, but he is also prone to be aloof,” Covarrubias said.
Covarrubias suggested that anyone who sees Nathan immediately notify law enforcement, snapping a picture if possible. If contact with Nathan is possible, Covarrubias said offering food or water could be helpful but startling him or telling him about the search may frighten him.
Alcorn County Emergency Management Agency Director Ricky Gibens said he has been deeply involved in the search since Sunday, when he was first alerted of the boy’s disappearance. Since then, extensive grid searches have been conducted in the areas surrounding Summit’s View. These searches have been spread across three counties and two states.
The Summit’s View describes itself as a place where “young men arrive rebellious, addicted and defiant” but through the available programming can “mature into men of noble character.”
Since the Friday disappearance, leads have popped up here and there, but most, including the possible Falkner sightings, have not yet yielded any concrete information.
Ponds and other bodies of water on the Summit’s View property have been searched and dredged, Gibens said. Most other bodies of water in the immediate area have also been searched, or soon will be, officials said.
Dogs, including bloodhounds and cadaver dogs, have also been deployed. Drones have also been used, including some with infrared capability to look for a human heat signature.
Law enforcement and family members said they welcome volunteer efforts, but recommended that volunteers check in with law enforcement or emergency response to avoid duplication of efforts or the trampling of potentially valuable evidence.