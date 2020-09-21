TUPELO • Tupelo police responded to two separate shots fired calls 18 hours apart Saturday.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the first instance happened in the early morning hours. Officers were called to Mike's Bar & Grill at 2228 Cliff Gookin around 12:30 a.m. Sept. 20.
"Witnesses stated they heard multiple gunshots but no one was able to provide a description of a suspect," McDougald said. "No injuries were reported."
The same day around 6 p.m., officers were called to the basketball courts at Gum Tree Park on North Front Street. Witnesses said that a male suspect - approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a black hoodie - had discharged a weapon multiple times at the north basketball courts. No one was struck by the gunfire.
The suspect reportedly fled in an early 2000s model Black Ford Mustang.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call TPD at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.