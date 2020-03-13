North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) announced the implementation of a testing center for patients identified at risk for COVID-19, according to a Friday afternoon press release.
The service is available by referral open and not open to the public. Samples collected will be sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health for testing. The location will not be disclosed to protect patient privacy and prevent unnecessary exposure.
No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed to NMHS’s area, according to the press release.
NMHS will begin restricting visitation and congregation of people at its hospitals. For more information, refer to www.nmhs.net/coronavirus for future updates on visitation policies at NMHS campuses.
Cancelled events include the National Donate Life Month Celebration and Retirement Reception for Dean Hancock.