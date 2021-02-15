djr-2021-02-16-news-winter-weather-arp4

Traffic heads west bound on I-22 at the Belden exit early Monday morning.

The following North Mississippi Health Services locations will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, sorted by location:

Tupelo:

  • Barnes Crossing Medical Clinic
  • Business Services Center
  • Center for Business Health
  • Center for Digestive Health
  • Children’s Clinic-Tupelo
  • Diabetes Treatment Center
  • Garfield Clinic
  • IMA-Tupelo
  • Longtown Imaging
  • Longtown Medical Complex
  • Med Serve
  • Neurology Consultants
  • NMMC Acute Care & Trauma Clinic
  • NMMC Bariatric Clinic
  • NMMC Behavioral Health Clinic
  • NMMC Behavioral Health Center (outpatient services)
  • NMMC Breast Care Center
  • NMMC Breast & General Surgery Clinic
  • NMMC Cancer Care
  • NMMC Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation
  • NMMC Family Medicine Residency Center
  • NMMC Health Information Services
  • NMMC Hematology Oncology
  • NMMC Maternal Fetal Medicine
  • NMMC Outpatient Infusion
  • NMMC Outpatient Wound Center
  • NMMC Outpatient Preventive Foot Care Center
  • NMMC Outpatient Rehabilitation Center (Longtown)
  • NMMC Radiation Oncology
  • NMMC Sleep Disorders Center
  • NMMC Vein Center
  • NMMC Wellness Centers (Tupelo, Amory, Baldwyn, Pontotoc, West Point)
  • North Mississippi Neurosurgical Services
  • North Mississippi Regional Pain Consultants
  • North Mississippi Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
  • North Mississippi Retina Center
  • North Mississippi Surgery Center
  • Orthopedic Trauma Clinic
  • Pulmonary Consultants
  • Rheumatology Consultants
  • South Madison Medical Clinic
  • West Tupelo Medical Clinic & Urgent Care
  • Work Link

Amory:

  • NMMC Gilmore-Amory Wound Center
  • NMMC Gilmore-Amory Wellness Center
  • NMMC Gilmore-Amory Outpatient Rehabilitation
  • Amory Children's Clinic
  • Amory Medical Clinic
  • Amory Specialty Clinic

Pontotoc:

  • Outpatient Rehabilitation Center
  • Pontotoc Medical Clinic
  • Pontotoc Wellness Center

West Point:

  • NMMC-West Point Wellness Center
  • North Mississippi Surgery Clinic
  • The Women’s Group-West Point
  • West Point Children's Clinic
  • West Point Internal Medicine
  • West Point Medical Clinic and Urgent Care

Other various locations:

  • Baldwyn Medical Clinic
  • Belmont Family Medical Clinic
  • Booneville Medical Clinic
  • Calhoun County Medical Clinic
  • Chickasaw Medical Clinic
  • Children's Clinic-Saltillo
  • Ecru Medical Clinic
  • Eupora Family Medical Clinic
  • Eupora Pediatrics
  • Fulton Medical Clinic
  • Hamilton (AL) Primary Care Center
  • Hamilton (MS) Medical Clinic
  • Iuka Medical Clinic
  • Kilmichael Family Medical Clinic
  • Maben Medical Clinic
  • New Albany Medical Clinic
  • NMMC Cancer Care (Starkville)
  • North Mississippi Urology (Starkville)
  • Okolona Medical Clinic
  • Oxford Medical Clinic
  • Saltillo Medical Clinic
  • Verona Medical Clinic

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

