The following North Mississippi Health Services locations will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, sorted by location:
Tupelo:
- Barnes Crossing Medical Clinic
- Business Services Center
- Center for Business Health
- Center for Digestive Health
- Children’s Clinic-Tupelo
- Diabetes Treatment Center
- Garfield Clinic
- IMA-Tupelo
- Longtown Imaging
- Longtown Medical Complex
- Med Serve
- Neurology Consultants
- NMMC Acute Care & Trauma Clinic
- NMMC Bariatric Clinic
- NMMC Behavioral Health Clinic
- NMMC Behavioral Health Center (outpatient services)
- NMMC Breast Care Center
- NMMC Breast & General Surgery Clinic
- NMMC Cancer Care
- NMMC Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation
- NMMC Family Medicine Residency Center
- NMMC Health Information Services
- NMMC Hematology Oncology
- NMMC Maternal Fetal Medicine
- NMMC Outpatient Infusion
- NMMC Outpatient Wound Center
- NMMC Outpatient Preventive Foot Care Center
- NMMC Outpatient Rehabilitation Center (Longtown)
- NMMC Radiation Oncology
- NMMC Sleep Disorders Center
- NMMC Vein Center
- NMMC Wellness Centers (Tupelo, Amory, Baldwyn, Pontotoc, West Point)
- North Mississippi Neurosurgical Services
- North Mississippi Regional Pain Consultants
- North Mississippi Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- North Mississippi Retina Center
- North Mississippi Surgery Center
- Orthopedic Trauma Clinic
- Pulmonary Consultants
- Rheumatology Consultants
- South Madison Medical Clinic
- West Tupelo Medical Clinic & Urgent Care
- Work Link
Amory:
- NMMC Gilmore-Amory Wound Center
- NMMC Gilmore-Amory Wellness Center
- NMMC Gilmore-Amory Outpatient Rehabilitation
- Amory Children's Clinic
- Amory Medical Clinic
- Amory Specialty Clinic
Pontotoc:
- Outpatient Rehabilitation Center
- Pontotoc Medical Clinic
- Pontotoc Wellness Center
West Point:
- NMMC-West Point Wellness Center
- North Mississippi Surgery Clinic
- The Women’s Group-West Point
- West Point Children's Clinic
- West Point Internal Medicine
- West Point Medical Clinic and Urgent Care
Other various locations:
- Baldwyn Medical Clinic
- Belmont Family Medical Clinic
- Booneville Medical Clinic
- Calhoun County Medical Clinic
- Chickasaw Medical Clinic
- Children's Clinic-Saltillo
- Ecru Medical Clinic
- Eupora Family Medical Clinic
- Eupora Pediatrics
- Fulton Medical Clinic
- Hamilton (AL) Primary Care Center
- Hamilton (MS) Medical Clinic
- Iuka Medical Clinic
- Kilmichael Family Medical Clinic
- Maben Medical Clinic
- New Albany Medical Clinic
- NMMC Cancer Care (Starkville)
- North Mississippi Urology (Starkville)
- Okolona Medical Clinic
- Oxford Medical Clinic
- Saltillo Medical Clinic
- Verona Medical Clinic