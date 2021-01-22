TUPELO - The Mississippi Transportation Commission on Thursday announced funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout north Mississippi.
The commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award $2.8 million in grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit systems.
In the Northeast Mississippi area, Yellow Creek State Port Authority in Iuka received $241,500 for crane support platform. The Yellow Creek Port Access Railroad received $246,400. The Mississippian Railway, which operates from Amory to Fulton, received $297,000. The City of Holly Springs, Marshall County, and Marshall County Industrial Development Authority, received $157,500. Northeast Mississippi Community Services received $64,843. Oxford University Transit received $65,902. Starkville – MSU Area Rapid Transit (SMART) received $38,114.
“MDOT’s focus stretches far beyond Mississippi’s highways and interstates; it also includes intermodal transportation and its vast network of railroads, airports, public transit, and ports and waterways,” said Commissioner Tom King, Chairman, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “Each mode of transportation is vital in its own way. Whether it’s by transporting people, goods or services, all modes work together to promote economic growth and development throughout the state.”
The money for these multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multimodal grants each year.
Other Northern District multimodal grants announced were:
- Lowndes County Port, $486,974 – 3rd lane rail super expansion and crosstie repair.
- Mississippi Delta Railroad, $400,000
- City of Columbus and Lowndes County, $189,534
- Golden Triangle Regional Airport Authority, $227,369
- City of Olive Branch, $273,505
- Aaron Henry Community Health Services, $88,017
- Mississippi Valley State University Mass Transit, $39,617