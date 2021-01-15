TUPELO • Michelle Shepherd is saying goodbye to the nonprofit agency that shaped the last seven years of her life.
Jan. 29 will be Shepherd’s last day as the Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity’s (HFH) executive director as she resigns to pursue other work in the community service-oriented world. Preparing for the move feels surreal, Shepherd said.
“It’s bittersweet for me,” Shepherd said. “I’m sad to be leaving, and there’s certainly a lot of things and a lot of people I will miss, but I’m also looking forward to the future of Habitat.”
Shepherd started the job in 2014 when she was only 27 years old. An Ole Miss graduate with a degree in accounting, Shepherd worked at a bank before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She applied for the position with Habitat on a whim after hearing about it from a friend. She never expected to get the position or the impact it would immediately have on her.
“When I came to Habitat, I was kind of looking for a shift from accounting to nonprofit work. I wanted to do something that felt like I was able to make a difference in the community,” Shepherd said. “In some ways, I think it became less about me wanting to make a difference and more about getting the experience of making a difference alongside a lot of other people.”
Her youth and lack of experience with nonprofits was humbling in a lot of ways. Shepherd brought what she described as a “wide-eyed approach” to leadership. She knew she had a lot to learn, but she also had ideas about how to improve the organization and had a network to support her growth.
Though she grew up in Tupelo, Shepherd didn’t realize that Tupelo and Lee County had a great need for affordable housing. It was through interviewing people who wanted to be a part of the program that she began seeing the barriers to housing. She learned the average cost of a one-bedroom home in Tupelo was around $550 a month, and that many people were paying more than $600 a month for substandard rental housing. She called these statistics eye-opening.
In her time, she’s overseen the construction of 19 Habitat homes and has learned how to work alongside the HFH board, donors, volunteers and sponsors. She said it was “really encouraging to see people who want to support a cause and an organization.”
Shepherd said she’s especially grateful to have worked with United Way and other nonprofit agencies to collaborate and see “how each nonprofit is like a puzzle piece trying to strengthen our community.”
“All those people really make Habitat what it is,” Shepherd said.
Charlie White, current president of the NEMS HFH’s board of directors, said he is sad to see Shepherd go, but knows she’ll do great things. He said she’s provided a great sense of stability and encouragement during her time heading the organization, and took a hands-on approach with their homeowners, serving as a confidante and liaison between partners and the board. She started financial health classes, sought grants from local partners, filled volunteer opportunities and maintained corporate sponsorship.
“She’s been such a valuable asset not only to the organization, but more importantly, to our partners through the home purchase process,” White said. “She’s certainly going to leave big shoes to fill.”
Over Shepherd’s tenure, she’s seen the nonprofit environment change to one where people want to be more involved. She’s also faced her share of challenges. The 2014 Tupelo tornado required HFH to shift their focus in the aftermath, and she’s seen a steady rise in both building and land costs. It’s becoming harder to find land to build on, she said, and the pandemic has added additional stresses as the cost of building climbs.
“As a new director, I don’t know if I could have anticipated – and not that anybody can – the way that those things would affect our operations,” she said.
As director, she’s learned to be flexible in the way she approaches her work. Her biggest takeaway is the belief that every person, regardless of who they are, deserves a decent and affordable place to live.
“It’s been humbling seeing people who are working really hard in their everyday lives, and who pursued different avenues to better housing and those doors were closed to them,” she said. “I think sometimes affordable housing can be an invisible problem if you haven’t had the experience yourself of trying to find a place to live.”
She gives HFH’s next director her well wishes and excitement.
“For me, part of nonprofit leadership is that everyone does it differently,” she said. “I think what I want is to have left Habitat better than I found it, and what I want for the next person is for them to leave it better than they found it.”