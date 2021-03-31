The unemployment rate in Northeast Mississippi dropped slightly to 5.2% in February, one-tenth of a percentage point lower than January.
Estimates by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security showed the state jobless rate last month was 6.1%, down from 6.2% a month earlier.
Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 6.6%, down from 6.8%.
In the 16 counties comprising Northeast Mississippi, Lafayette County led the way at 4.3%, which was the second-lowest figure statewide. Of the top 10-lowest jobless rates in February, six were in Northeast Mississippi. Joining Lafayette were Union (4.4), Pontotoc (4.6), Itawamba (4.7) and Tishomingo (4.7).
Every region in the county was below double digits. Only Clay, at 8%, Benton (6.8), Chickasaw (6.6) and Marshall (6.2) were above the state average.
For February, the labor force in Northeast Mississippi – the number of those employed or actively seeking employment – was 228,630, or roughly 2,000 more than a month earlier. Nearly 217,000 were employed last month in the region, or about 2,500 more than in January.
Despite improving numbers, last month's jobless rate still was 1.1 percentage points higher than a year ago.
State and national figures are reported on a seasonally adjusted basis, which takes into account season changes such as the start and end of schools and holidays. County figures are reported as nonseasonally adjusted.
The number of initial unemployment insurance claim filings last month totaled 39,614, some 12,000 fewer than in January. But reflecting the continuing after-effects of the pandemic, last year, the number of jobless claims was only 3,460.