A winter storm system will bring frigid weather to the area this week, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis on Saturday afternoon issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Mid-South region, including portions of Northeast Mississippi, from Sunday evening through Monday.
“Our confidence continues to increase that a significant Winter Storm will produce multiple inches of snow across portions of the Mid-south late Sunday into Monday, followed by very cold temperatures,” the NWS said in a tweet.
Working crews with the Tupelo Public Works Department began preparing for the future winter weather on Friday morning by spreading salt over the roadways and bridges in the area.
Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) worked overnight inspecting highways and bridges, as patches of light freezing rain began making their way into the area over the weekend.
WHAT TO EXPECT
- According to NWS, a mixture of sleet and freezing rain is expected for areas in Northeast Mississippi.
- Forecasts call for wind chills on Sunday and Monday to fall below zero areas north of Interstate 40 near Memphis. Wind chills in portions of north Mississippi could fall into the single digits.
- The NWS said another round of wintry weather is possible Wednesday and Thursday.
TRAVEL SAFETY
- If you must travel out of town, and dangerous winter weather is expected, be sure to tell your family or friends where you are going, your intended route, and time of arrival.
- Slow down
- Don’t use cruise control
- Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles
- Make sure your gas tank is full. Carry a windshield scraper, jumper cables, a small shovel, flashlight, cell phone, blanket and additional warm clothing, drinking water, and high-calorie nonperishable food.
- Don’t panic if you become stranded. Call someone to let them know you are stranded. Do not walk to safety. Attach a cloth to your car antenna or mirror to indicate you need help. Use the dome light and flashers to make your vehicle more noticeable.
- Check road conditions before you leave.
HOW TO STAY SAFE & PREPARED AT HOME
- Keep a flashlight and extra batteries
- Have extra food and water such as dried fruit, nuts, granola bars and other food requiring no cooking or refrigeration.
- Have extra prescription medicine
- Keep baby items such as diapers and formula
- Have a first-aid supplies kit
- Have an emergency heat source; fireplace, wood stove or space heater properly ventilated to prevent a fire
- Fire extinguisher, smoke alarm; test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly
- Keep extra pet food and warm shelter for pets