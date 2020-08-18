TUPELO • Longtime obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) Swan Burrus, who died on Aug. 8, left a legacy in the community as a mentor for generations of physicians and a man who led with kindness and generosity.
"He was a very caring physician, loved his work, loved teaching his students and his residents, and he was a very people-oriented person,” said his wife, Marianne Burrus. “He loved to talk, and he never met a stranger. He could engage in conversation and know someone's life story before they knew it.”
Swan Burrus was born April 2, 1930 to Dr. Roger Boswell Burrus and Ella B. Maynor of Nashville, Tennessee. A Nashville native at heart, he spent the formative years of his career in Tennessee, earned a Bachelor of Science from Vanderbilt University in 1951 and completed his medical degree at Vanderbilt in 1954. During his time in college, he met his wife at the church her father ministered. Marianne Burrus said they became lifelong companions from the time they met, and the two wed in 1952 after she graduated and he was completing his third year as a medical student.
After completing Vanderbilt's residency program in Obstetrics/Gynecology, Burrus joined the U.S. Navy as an officer in the U.S. Naval Hospital at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. He also completed a Gynecological Cancer Fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, in 1961, went into private practice for two years and became assistant professor of obstetrics/gynecology at Vanderbilt Medical School from 1963 to 1966. Marianne Burres said they came to Tupelo in 1966 after Dr. Walter Bourlound invited him to become a partner with him and P.K. Thomas of Tupelo.
“My husband wanted to get back into private practice, so we came and looked at Tupelo and loved it. We came and have been very happy here ever since," Marianne Burrus said.
Swan Burrus was one of the first OB-GYN physicians on staff at the North Mississippi Medical Center, but it is through his work as clinical director of NMMC’s residency education program that would leave a lasting impact.
Bill Kahlstorf came to Tupelo in 1973 as a resident in training and spent three months training for surgery in Tupelo under Burrus. Kahlstorf called Burrus a great teacher and instructor. According to his former pupil, Burrus shared what he learned at Vanderbilt, including a special technique for vaginal surgery.
Kahlstrof said he wasn’t planning to practice in Tupelo until the day Burrus called him to ask about his plans post-graduation.
“I'll never forget that phone call,” Kahlstrof said. Though his sights were set for North Carolina, it wasn’t long before Kahlstrof was convinced to give Tupelo another chance and come back to practice.
"It was the best decision I ever made,” he said. “I came in '75 and ended up practicing, retired in 2008 and had a wonderful practice time. I always say the reason I ended up in Tupelo was because of Dr. Burrus.”
Kahlstrof credits the growth of OB-GYN doctors in Tupelo to Burrus’s leadership of the residency program. Many of the doctors who came to practice in Tupelo were residents in the OB-GYN program that Burrus recruited. He heavily emphasized education, often volunteering to give talks and lectures to schools to inspire the next generation of physicians.
Wayne Slocum was another physician at OB-GYN Associates who worked with Burrus from 1987 to his retirement in 1995. Burrus was a dear friend and mentor to Slocum. Slocum met Burrus during his time as in the resident program and worked with Burrus for three months.
“The first time I met him, I was just impressed at what a good surgeon he was, how nice a man he was and how much he wanted to make sure I learned something and ... became a good doc,” Slocum said.
During a time when there was only one group of doctors delivering babies, Kahlstrof said Burrus helped see the growth of the hospital from 300 beds to over 600. Burrus was one of the first OB-GYN doctors with training in female cancer, Slocum said. He used his experience as a Gynecological Cancer Fellow to treat many cancer patients both surgically and medically in the 1970s, before there was a cancer center or oncologists in Tupelo.
Burrus also believed in giving back to the community. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Tupelo. He served as a board member for the Good Samaritan Free Clinic, the Salvation Army, and Sanctuary Hospice House.
In a statement to the Daily Journal, former Executive Director of Sanctuary Hospice House Linda Gholston called Burrus a staunch supporter of the organization’s cause. He faithfully served on the Sanctuary Board of Directors for many years and never missed a meeting.
“Burrus became an avid supporter of the concept of inpatient hospice for the area and advocated for community support to help keep the nonprofit afloat,” she said. “Burrus was revered [as] a leader on the board and was always quick to help onboard new board members to the concept of hospice care and the complexities of the healthcare system as it fit into hospice.”
Marianne Burrus said her husband helped work with public health nurses to promote immunizations for children, and he also travelled to Ghana to help vaccinate children from polio.
“He was a public-spirited person, although his practice limited his participation in a lot of things. He was a big supporter of Tupelo and his church and community,” Marianne Burrus said.
Tupelo's Rotary club named Swan Burrus Rotarian of the Year in 1999 and presented him with the Four Avenues of Service Award. His other accomplishments included being Clinical Associate Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology at University of Mississippi Medical Center from 1974-1987, serving as the Mississippi Section Chairman Elect from 1986-1989 and the Section Chairman from 1989 - 1992 for the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), a diplomat to the American OB-GYN Board in 1964, holding memberships in the Felix Rutledge Society of MD Anderson, the Wiser Society of the University of Mississippi Medical School, and the Lonnie Burnett Vanderbilt OB-GYN Society, according to his obituary.
In his personal life, Swan Burrus was a very family-oriented man, frequently returning to Nashville to visit his three brothers and two sisters. He loved his four children and his grandchildren and great grandchildren, taking joy in visiting them whenever the occasion arose.
Burrus also loved organizing fun trips. He was an ardent golfer, although, at least according to those who knew and respected him, not a terribly good one. He organized yearly golf trips to Linville, North Carolina, and golfed regularly at the Tupelo Country Club.
Mostly, the people who loved him knew him as a joyous, generous person, a man who loved people and his work.
"He was kind and generous and happy and gregarious. We had a happy marriage," Marianne Burrus said. "He loved the practice of medicine. He was very proud to be a part of the community of Tupelo.”
Those who knew him professionally described him as mild-mannered and serious about his patients, but with a sense of humor. He worked hard and late hours, and he frequently offered assistance to others. His peers see his legacy within his work over the residency program.
"The community needs to know how many different residents he trained, a lot of which are still here practicing,” Slocum said. “He set a good example for the rest of us to return to not only be good doctors but to be leaders in the community and to make Tupelo a better place to live anyway we could…(He was) just a great man, a great teacher, a great mentor, a great doc, a great friend, a great dad. He'll be sorely missed.”