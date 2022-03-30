Bobby Barnes Jr. , 60, passed away on March 21, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Mrs. Nancy Diane Bridges Timbes, 61, resident of Pontotoc, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 in the comfort of her home.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Timbs will be at 1PM Saturday, March 26 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery near Ashland.
Mrs. Timbs was born October 24, 1960 in Marshall County, the daughter of the late James Thurman and Billie Jean Goolsby Crouch. Mrs. Timbs received her education from the Marshall County Public School System.
A Christian, Mrs. Timbs will be remembered for her love of dogs and playing card games that included, canasta. Some of her favorite past times included watching SVU and listening to Conway Twitty.
Memories will continue to be shared by her husband, Phillip Timbs of Pontotoc, two daughters, Carolyn Bridges and Chasity Smith (Liam), two sons Michael Finley and Damien Finley all of Holly Springs. Two sisters, Janice Blackard (Dean) of New Albany and Media Steward (Patrick) of McComb. Three brothers, JD Crouch, James Crouch both of Thaxton, fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was also proceeded in death by a grandson Lemarion Smith and a brother Roger Bridges.