IUKA - A shooting at a County Road 196 residence led Tishomingo Sheriff’s deputies to arrest an Iuka man.
Micah Brandon Bivins, 34, of 15 County Road 427, was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the homeowner and learned four people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting.
Deputies secured the scene and went to the shooter’s residence after discovering his location. Bivins came to the door with a weapon once officers arrived, and there was a short standoff before deputies were able to make an arrest and secure the weapons.
Bivins was transported to Tishomingo County Jail and given a $500,000 bond by the Tishomingo County Justice Court.